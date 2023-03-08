All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston624985103237132
m-Carolina624212892216158
m-New Jersey634116688226174
a-Toronto643917886216171
a-Tampa Bay643821581225198
m-N.Y. Rangers633519979209179
N.Y. Islanders663325874191179
Pittsburgh633222973206203
Florida653227670221218
Ottawa633227468199198
Buffalo633227468233224
Washington653128668201196
Detroit632826965188208
Philadelphia6424291159168211
Montreal642633557176229
Columbus642037747167239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas643820682204179
p-Los Angeles653720882222217
c-Dallas6434171381215171
p-Seattle643721680225202
c-Minnesota643621779182169
Edmonton653522878251219
c-Colorado623521676201174
Winnipeg643625375200179
Calgary6529231371203201
Nashville613123769178180
St. Louis632731559193233
Vancouver632632557214249
Arizona6422321054177229
Anaheim642135850163262
San Jose6519341250189248
Chicago632236549158225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 5, Dallas 4

Chicago 5, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 4, Washington 2

Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, New Jersey 3

Florida 2, Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO

Colorado 6, San Jose 0

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

