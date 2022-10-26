All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston7610123020
Carolina641192014
Florida742192121
Pittsburgh742193021
Buffalo642082316
Ottawa642082518
Philadelphia642081714
Detroit631282218
New Jersey743082322
Toronto743081918
Washington743082524
N.Y. Rangers732282223
Montreal734061721
Tampa Bay734062023
Columbus835062533
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas8620122616
Calgary6510102217
Dallas742192315
Colorado742192521
Chicago642082017
Los Angeles844082833
Seattle833282628
St. Louis43106119
Edmonton633062220
Winnipeg633061617
Minnesota623152228
Nashville724151624
Arizona624041929
San Jose927041727
Anaheim614131428
Vancouver705221830

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Dallas 2

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

