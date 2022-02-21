All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida503510575208145
m-Carolina503511474176121
a-Tampa Bay493211670169139
m-Pittsburgh523113870173140
m-N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
a-Toronto483213367174132
Washington522815965171145
Boston502917462145139
Detroit512322652147176
Columbus492523151163180
N.Y. Islanders451820743111126
Ottawa491826541130156
Philadelphia5015251040128176
Buffalo511627840138182
New Jersey501728539146182
Montreal501033727112195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado503610476199143
c-Minnesota473113365183143
p-Calgary482913664166113
c-St. Louis492914664175137
p-Vegas512918462169150
Nashville502818460153143
p-Edmonton502819359168161
Los Angeles502617759147141
Anaheim522419957156158
Dallas492720256143145
Winnipeg492219852144147
Vancouver512322652135146
San Jose492222549131154
Chicago521826844126176
Seattle511631436133180
Arizona501333430114186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

