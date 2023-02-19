All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston55428589207117
m-Carolina553710882188147
m-New Jersey563714579195149
a-Toronto573415876194153
m-N.Y. Rangers563314975191152
a-Tampa Bay553517373195162
Pittsburgh552719963178174
N.Y. Islanders592824763171168
Washington582824662175170
Florida592825662205207
Buffalo542822460201187
Detroit552621860172179
Ottawa552724458171176
Philadelphia5722251054153183
Montreal562329450151205
Columbus571834541146212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas563418472184157
c-Dallas5730151272185148
p-Los Angeles573218771196193
p-Seattle563218670197174
c-Winnipeg563421169177147
Edmonton573019868214192
c-Colorado553119567173155
Minnesota563021565167161
Calgary5626191163180173
Nashville542622658152163
St. Louis562627355175205
Arizona572028949155199
Vancouver562230448192229
San Jose5717291145170213
Chicago551832541136201
Anaheim561733640141236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

