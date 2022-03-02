All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina533711579185126
a-Tampa Bay523511676182146
a-Florida533513575218161
a-Toronto533514474197152
m-Pittsburgh553314874178148
m-N.Y. Rangers533315571157134
Boston543218468161146
Washington552818965176156
Columbus542825157179196
Detroit542424654160194
N.Y. Islanders502022848128142
Ottawa521928543137166
New Jersey541930543167197
Philadelphia5316271042131184
Buffalo541630840143195
Montreal541334733127206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado544010484218153
c-St. Louis523214670188141
p-Calgary523214670182125
c-Minnesota513117365191162
p-Los Angeles542918765159153
Nashville533019464163151
p-Vegas543020464175157
Edmonton543021363179171
Dallas522920361151151
Anaheim562621961165172
Vancouver552623658154158
Winnipeg542421957163166
San Jose542424654143168
Chicago541927846134185
Seattle551634537140196
Arizona531435432122195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

