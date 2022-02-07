All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
a-Tampa Bay463010666157130
m-Carolina4231926414798
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
m-Pittsburgh462711862154124
a-Toronto422910361153112
Washington472513959152130
Boston432614355131120
Detroit472021646130162
Columbus432022141136159
N.Y. Islanders39161763893105
Philadelphia451522838113152
Buffalo451424735117157
New Jersey461526535127167
Ottawa411522434114137
Montreal4482972399172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado44328468183129
c-Nashville462814460144125
c-Minnesota412810359161120
St. Louis442613557153121
p-Vegas462716357158137
p-Los Angeles472416755136130
p-Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary422313652136104
Edmonton422316349142138
Dallas432318248129131
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver462020646115126
Winnipeg421817743120128
Chicago461623739112156
Seattle461527434121159
Arizona45113042699169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

