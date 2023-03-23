All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7155115115269153
x-Carolina7046168100233181
m-New Jersey714518898247193
a-Toronto714319995245196
m-N.Y. Rangers7242201094243195
a-Tampa Bay734225690252228
N.Y. Islanders723727882215198
Pittsburgh7235271080231233
Florida723629779252247
Washington733431876233227
Ottawa723532575228233
Buffalo703331672251263
Detroit713131971209235
Philadelphia7127321266192236
Montreal722838662203268
Columbus702241751189273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas724521696238202
p-Los Angeles7141201092247229
c-Dallas7239191492250201
c-Minnesota724122991216197
p-Edmonton724123890283243
c-Colorado704123688233196
Seattle713924886246229
Winnipeg724029383218203
Nashville703626880200206
Calgary7332261579233229
St. Louis713233670224258
Vancouver703134567237265
Arizona7227331266203250
Anaheim7123381056184288
Chicago712441654176255
San Jose7119371553204274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.



