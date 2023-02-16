All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston53408585196115
m-Carolina533510878178144
m-New Jersey533513575184141
a-Toronto553314874186147
a-Tampa Bay543516373191157
m-N.Y. Rangers543214872184145
Pittsburgh532717963172164
Washington562822662171160
N.Y. Islanders572723761164158
Florida572724660196197
Buffalo532722458197185
Detroit532520858165173
Ottawa532624355161170
Philadelphia5522231054149171
Montreal542327450148194
Columbus541634436137207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas5530141171183142
c-Winnipeg543419169174140
p-Vegas543218468177152
p-Los Angeles553018767184185
p-Seattle543018666187170
Edmonton553019666205181
c-Colorado532919563163149
Calgary5425181161175166
Minnesota542821561161157
Nashville512520656142151
St. Louis532525353168192
Arizona551928846147191
Vancouver552130446186227
San Jose5517271145167207
Anaheim551732640138230
Chicago531632537127195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

