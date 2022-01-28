All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida44309565179126
Tampa Bay442910563152125
Pittsburgh442710761148116
Carolina4029926014396
N.Y. Rangers452813460137118
Washington452412957145122
Toronto392610355133103
Boston412513353127112
Detroit441919644121149
Columbus411921139126148
N.Y. Islanders3615156368697
New Jersey421522535120148
Philadelphia431322834106148
Buffalo421322733111147
Ottawa371320430105128
Montreal4282772394159

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado42318365177125
Nashville452714458140123
St. Louis432612557152117
Minnesota392610355152117
Vegas442516353150133
Anaheim462216852138134
Los Angeles442216650124120
Calgary39201364612799
Dallas412217246120126
San Jose432219246119132
Edmonton392116244128130
Vancouver431919543110120
Winnipeg401716741115124
Chicago441621739111148
Seattle431425432114153
Arizona42102842493160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Vegas 1

Seattle 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Vancouver 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 1

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2, SO

Friday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 6, Chicago 4

Washington 5, Dallas 0

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

