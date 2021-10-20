All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida330061410
Buffalo330061212
Pittsburgh42026166
Detroit320151313
Washington320151212
N.Y. Rangers4211582
Toronto4211586
Carolina2200496
New Jersey2200488
Columbus321041110
Ottawa3210476
Tampa Bay42204123
Philadelphia210131010
Boston1100233
N.Y. Islanders3120280
Montreal4040031

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota33006116
Edmonton330061414
San Jose2200494
St. Louis22004120
Anaheim42204135
Dallas4220480
Vancouver41213100
Seattle51313110
Vegas2110264
Colorado31202107
Los Angeles3120298
Nashville3120277
Calgary2011142
Arizona3021174
Winnipeg3021190
Chicago4031181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Montreal 0

Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, Seattle 2

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

