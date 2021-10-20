All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|12
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|6
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|13
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|12
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|6
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|3
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|10
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Montreal
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|6
|Edmonton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|14
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Anaheim
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|5
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|7
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Nashville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 5, Montreal 0
Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Colorado 3
New Jersey 4, Seattle 2
Detroit 4, Columbus 1
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.