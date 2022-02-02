All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
a-Tampa Bay463010666157130
m-Carolina4231926414798
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
m-Pittsburgh462711862154124
a-Toronto422910361153112
Washington462512959149125
Boston432614355131120
Detroit462020646127157
Columbus432022141136159
N.Y. Islanders38161663893102
Philadelphia451522838113152
Buffalo451424735117157
New Jersey451525535126163
Ottawa401422432110136
Montreal4482972399172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado44328468183129
c-Nashville462814460144125
c-Minnesota402710357156120
St. Louis442613557153121
p-Vegas462716357158137
p-Anaheim482316955141137
p-Los Angeles462316753131127
Calgary412213650132102
Dallas432318248129131
San Jose462220448126142
Edmonton412216347137135
Vancouver462020646115126
Winnipeg421817743120128
Chicago451622739112151
Seattle451427432118159
Arizona44112942697165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 8, Columbus 4

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Toronto 6, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

