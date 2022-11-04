All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston111010205028
New Jersey11830164028
Carolina10721153328
Buffalo10730144328
N.Y. Islanders11740144127
N.Y. Rangers12642143436
Tampa Bay11641133535
Florida11641133636
Philadelphia10532122627
Detroit10532123133
Toronto11542123232
Washington12552123335
Montreal11551113034
Pittsburgh11452104041
Ottawa1046083736
Columbus1037062644

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas121020204023
Dallas11731154025
Edmonton11740144436
Seattle12642144238
Winnipeg10631132927
Los Angeles13661134449
Chicago11542123435
Minnesota11551113540
Calgary9540102929
Colorado944192927
Nashville1146193037
Vancouver1136283845
San Jose1338283446
Arizona1036172843
Anaheim1137173152
St. Louis936062135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2

Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3

Dallas 7, Arizona 2

Vancouver 8, Anaheim 5

Florida 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

