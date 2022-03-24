All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida624214690254180
m-Carolina634215690206150
m-Pittsburgh6539161088213172
a-Toronto634018585232191
m-N.Y. Rangers644019585193167
a-Tampa Bay623917684207177
Boston633919583191169
Washington6535201080216185
Columbus643229367211239
N.Y. Islanders612725963165166
Detroit632630759184235
Buffalo642333854171223
Philadelphia6320321151159220
New Jersey642336551197233
Ottawa632236549162207
Montreal6317361044160238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado644514595245178
p-Calgary633817884218153
c-St. Louis623518979222175
c-Minnesota613720478228196
Nashville643723478211184
p-Los Angeles653522878188182
p-Edmonton643524575217204
Dallas623524373184185
Vegas663428472205201
Winnipeg6430241070201198
Vancouver653126870186187
Anaheim6627281165188214
San Jose632827864167198
Chicago642332955171221
Seattle642038646168228
Arizona632039444164228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

