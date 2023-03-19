All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6953115111263150
m-Carolina684515898229177
m-New Jersey694418795241189
a-Toronto694218993237187
m-N.Y. Rangers6940191090232191
a-Tampa Bay704222690246213
N.Y. Islanders713627880208196
Pittsburgh6934251078223226
Florida693527777242233
Washington713331773221219
Buffalo693330672248256
Ottawa693331571218228
Detroit683029969201224
Philadelphia6925321262181229
Montreal702737660198262
Columbus682140749180260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas694221690224195
p-Los Angeles7040201090239227
c-Dallas7038191389243194
c-Minnesota704022888210191
c-Colorado684022686226191
p-Edmonton703923886274236
Seattle693824783240223
Winnipeg703928381216199
Calgary7031241577224217
Nashville673425876191195
St. Louis683033565215252
Vancouver683033565232260
Arizona7027321165199244
Anaheim6923361056182281
Chicago692439654175244
San Jose7019371452200269

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Dallas 6, Calgary 5, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 5, Washington 3

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

