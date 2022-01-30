All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida45319567184130
Carolina4231926414798
Tampa Bay452910664154128
N.Y. Rangers462913462140120
Pittsburgh452711761151120
Toronto402710357140107
Washington452412957145122
Boston422514353128118
Detroit451920644125156
Columbus422021141132151
N.Y. Islanders37151663689101
Philadelphia441422836110151
New Jersey431523535121150
Buffalo441423735115152
Ottawa381321430106130
Montreal4482972399172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado43328367181126
Nashville452714458140123
Minnesota402710357156120
St. Louis442613557153121
Vegas452616355153135
Anaheim472316854140135
Los Angeles462316753131127
Calgary40211364812899
Dallas422317248126127
San Jose452220347124139
Edmonton402216246135132
Vancouver441919644110121
Winnipeg411816743119125
Chicago441621739111148
Seattle441426432116156
Arizona43102942494163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1

Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7, Montreal 2

Toronto 7, Detroit 4

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 2

Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 3

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Dallas 6, Boston 1

Columbus 6, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Colorado 4, Buffalo 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.



