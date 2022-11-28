All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|21
|18
|3
|0
|36
|85
|47
|New Jersey
|22
|18
|4
|0
|36
|82
|48
|Toronto
|23
|13
|5
|5
|31
|69
|59
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|15
|8
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Carolina
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|61
|61
|Detroit
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|66
|61
|Tampa Bay
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|69
|63
|Pittsburgh
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|77
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|66
|62
|Florida
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|73
|71
|Montreal
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|65
|73
|Washington
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|62
|74
|Philadelphia
|22
|7
|10
|5
|19
|53
|74
|Buffalo
|21
|9
|12
|0
|18
|76
|73
|Ottawa
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|66
|71
|Columbus
|20
|7
|12
|1
|15
|58
|84
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|80
|61
|Seattle
|21
|13
|5
|3
|29
|75
|60
|Dallas
|22
|12
|6
|4
|28
|84
|65
|Winnipeg
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|63
|53
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|77
|81
|Colorado
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|68
|47
|Edmonton
|21
|11
|10
|0
|22
|70
|75
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|10
|0
|22
|62
|74
|Minnesota
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|62
|62
|Calgary
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|61
|68
|Vancouver
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|79
|83
|Nashville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|65
|San Jose
|24
|7
|13
|4
|18
|72
|89
|Arizona
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|54
|70
|Chicago
|21
|6
|11
|4
|16
|52
|78
|Anaheim
|22
|6
|15
|1
|13
|58
|94
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3
Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT
Seattle 5, Anaheim 4
Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Monday's Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.