All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston211830368547
New Jersey221840368248
Toronto231355316959
N.Y. Islanders231580307759
Carolina221165276161
Detroit201154266661
Tampa Bay201271256963
Pittsburgh221183257770
N.Y. Rangers221084246662
Florida211083237371
Montreal211191236573
Washington239113216274
Philadelphia227105195374
Buffalo219120187673
Ottawa218121176671
Columbus207121155884

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas231661338061
Seattle211353297560
Dallas221264288465
Winnipeg201361276353
Los Angeles241293277781
Colorado191261256847
Edmonton2111100227075
St. Louis2111100226274
Minnesota211092226262
Calgary21993216168
Vancouver229103217983
Nashville20992205365
San Jose247134187289
Arizona207103175470
Chicago216114165278
Anaheim226151135894

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Seattle 5, Anaheim 4

Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

