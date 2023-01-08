All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4032446815688
Carolina40258757127108
Toronto41259757141108
New Jersey402512353136106
Washington432314652140118
N.Y. Rangers412212751134113
Tampa Bay382413149133112
Pittsburgh392013646128117
N.Y. Islanders412217246129114
Buffalo372015242149127
Florida411819440133141
Detroit381615739114129
Ottawa391818339120124
Philadelphia401518737110133
Montreal401621335109152
Columbus391225226100152

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas422713256140120
Dallas412411654144110
Winnipeg402613153133103
Los Angeles432314652142146
Seattle382212448139122
Minnesota392214347126112
Calgary411914846129124
Edmonton412117345144138
Colorado382015343112110
St. Louis412018343132148
Nashville381814642108115
Vancouver391719337135156
San Jose411221832126155
Arizona391321531108145
Anaheim41122542896169
Chicago39102542486144

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Boston 4, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4

Dallas 5, Florida 1

Washington 1, Columbus 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 7, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

