All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston242031419653
New Jersey252041419357
Toronto261556367966
Carolina251465337469
N.Y. Islanders2616100328266
Tampa Bay241581318475
Pittsburgh251384308978
Detroit241275297776
N.Y. Rangers2712105298280
Florida251294288883
Montreal2512112267690
Washington2711124267485
Buffalo2511131239692
Philadelphia269125236485
Ottawa2410131217578
Columbus238132186692

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas271971399471
Seattle241563338875
Dallas251465339872
Winnipeg231571317459
Los Angeles2713104309297
Minnesota241392287874
Edmonton2614120288993
Colorado231391277866
Calgary2512103277676
Nashville231292266370
Vancouver26111232591101
St. Louis2511140227396
San Jose2881642082103
Arizona237124186181
Chicago247134186188
Anaheim2661731565111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

