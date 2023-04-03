All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7760125125286166
x-Carolina7649189107248196
x-New Jersey7748218104266216
x-N.Y. Rangers77452111101261207
x-Toronto76452110100258211
x-Tampa Bay774526696267231
N.Y. Islanders783930987227214
Pittsburgh7738291086248249
Florida773931785272260
Buffalo753731781270276
Ottawa773734680244251
Detroit763433977226252
Washington773434977240243
Philadelphia7629341371207253
Montreal773041666219284
Columbus762444856203303

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7748227103257220
x-Los Angeles77452210100266242
x-Edmonton774523999306255
x-Dallas7742211498267213
x-Minnesota7744231098232209
c-Colorado754524696252207
Seattle754126890259240
Winnipeg774331389234215
Calgary7736261587250241
Nashville763830884213225
St. Louis773535777251286
Vancouver763435775261285
Arizona7727371367215274
San Jose7622391559223291
Anaheim7723441056195317
Chicago762446654186277

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1

Calgary 5, Anaheim 4

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

