EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3125425212369
New Jersey3121824410777
Carolina311966449281
Toronto3219764410378
Tampa Bay3020914111086
N.Y. Rangers33181054110990
Pittsburgh3118944010889
N.Y. Islanders33181323810492
Washington34171343810499
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida331514434111111
Detroit31131173391101
Montreal32151523292112
Ottawa3114152309798
Philadelphia32101572777106
Columbus31101922284125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas34221114511294
Dallas3319864411891
Winnipeg31201014110380
Los Angeles341712539112122
Minnesota31181123810089
Seattle30171033710396
Colorado3017112369181
Edmonton331714236118114
Calgary32141263497100
St. Louis32161513399114
Nashville3013134307693
Vancouver311315329103122
San Jose331017626100120
Arizona30101552583111
Anaheim3292032179135
Chicago3071941868116

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

