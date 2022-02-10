All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
m-Carolina453210367159106
a-Tampa Bay463010666157130
m-Pittsburgh482911866160126
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
a-Toronto433010363157115
Washington492614961161137
Boston452616355133130
Detroit482121648136165
Columbus452222145145166
N.Y. Islanders40171764099108
Philadelphia461523838116158
New Jersey471626537134168
Ottawa431623436118142
Buffalo461424836120161
Montreal46831723102184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado44328468183129
c-Nashville472815460147129
c-Minnesota422811359161122
p-Vegas482817359162143
St. Louis442613557153121
p-Los Angeles472416755136130
p-Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary432413654142104
Dallas442418250133134
Edmonton442318349143146
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver482121648123133
Winnipeg431917745122128
Chicago471723741116157
Seattle471528434123164
Arizona471231428105176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 6, Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

