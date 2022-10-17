All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston33006168
N.Y. Rangers431061712
Detroit32015127
Pittsburgh32015147
Carolina2200472
Philadelphia2200484
Florida32104109
Montreal42204811
Toronto422041112
Washington422041313
Buffalo2110275
N.Y. Islanders2110284
Tampa Bay31202811
New Jersey20200410
Ottawa2020037
Columbus30300514

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas33006164
Vegas33006105
Calgary2200496
Colorado321041813
Los Angeles422041618
Nashville42204912
Seattle311131012
St. Louis1100252
Edmonton2110287
Winnipeg2110268
Anaheim312021017
Arizona31202914
Chicago3120278
Minnesota303001524
Vancouver30300914
San Jose40400614

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

