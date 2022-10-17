All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|8
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|14
|7
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Florida
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|9
|Montreal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Washington
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|New Jersey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Columbus
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|4
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|18
|13
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|18
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|12
|Seattle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|12
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Anaheim
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|17
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|14
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|15
|24
|Vancouver
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|14
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Boston 5, Florida 3
Washington 6, Vancouver 4
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
