All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6953115111263150
m-Carolina684515898229177
m-New Jersey704518797246191
a-Toronto694218993237187
m-N.Y. Rangers7041191092239191
a-Tampa Bay714223690248218
N.Y. Islanders713627880208196
Florida703627779247235
Pittsburgh7034261078224228
Ottawa703431573220229
Washington713331773221219
Buffalo693330672248256
Detroit693030969203229
Philadelphia6925321262181229
Montreal702737660198262
Columbus692141749182267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas704321692231197
p-Los Angeles7040201090239227
c-Dallas7038191389243194
c-Colorado694122688231191
c-Minnesota704022888210191
p-Edmonton703923886274236
Seattle693824783240223
Winnipeg713929381216202
Calgary7031241577224217
Nashville683426876191202
St. Louis693133567218252
Vancouver693133567234261
Arizona7027321165199244
Anaheim7023371056183283
Chicago702440654175249
San Jose7019371452200269

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 5, Washington 3

Vegas 7, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Nashville 0

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

