All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6852115109256150
m-Carolina674415896224173
m-New Jersey684417795239185
a-Toronto684118991232183
m-N.Y. Rangers6839191088226191
a-Tampa Bay694122688241210
Pittsburgh6834241078223220
N.Y. Islanders703527878204195
Florida683427775238231
Washington703330773218214
Buffalo683329672248249
Ottawa683331470214223
Detroit683029969201224
Philadelphia6825321161177224
Montreal692736660195257
Columbus682140749180260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas694221690224195
p-Los Angeles694020989237224
c-Dallas6937191387237189
c-Colorado684022686226191
c-Minnesota693922886205188
p-Edmonton693823884268232
Seattle683823783236217
Winnipeg703928381216199
Nashville673425876191195
Calgary6931241476219211
St. Louis683033565215252
Vancouver672933563229258
Arizona6926321163195242
Anaheim6923361056182281
Chicago682438654173240
San Jose6919361452199265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

