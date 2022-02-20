All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida503510575208145
m-Carolina493411472172118
a-Tampa Bay493211670169139
m-Pittsburgh523113870173140
m-N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
a-Toronto483213367174132
Washington522815965171145
Boston492817460140138
Detroit512322652147176
Columbus492523151163180
N.Y. Islanders451820743111126
Ottawa491826541130156
Buffalo511627840138182
Philadelphia491525939125172
New Jersey501728539146182
Montreal501033727112195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado49369476198138
p-Calgary482913664166113
c-St. Louis492914664175137
c-Minnesota463013363176140
Nashville502818460153143
p-Vegas502818460165149
p-Edmonton492818359165154
Los Angeles502617759147141
Anaheim522419957156158
Dallas482719256142142
Winnipeg492219852144147
Vancouver512322652135146
San Jose482221549130150
Chicago521826844126176
Seattle511631436133180
Arizona491233428111185

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Calgary 2, Seattle 1

Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

