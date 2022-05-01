All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8258186122340246
y-Carolina8254208116278202
x-Toronto8254217115315253
x-N.Y. Rangers8252246110254207
x-Tampa Bay8251238110287233
x-Boston8251265107255220
x-Pittsburgh82462511103272229
x-Washington82442612100275245
N.Y. Islanders8237351084231237
Columbus823738781262300
Buffalo8232391175232290
Detroit8232401074230312
Ottawa823342773227266
New Jersey822746963248307
Philadelphia8225461161211298
Montreal8222491155221319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8256197119312234
x-Minnesota8253227113310253
y-Calgary82502111111293208
x-St. Louis82492211109311242
x-Edmonton8249276104290252
x-Los Angeles8244271199239236
x-Dallas824630698238246
x-Nashville824530797266252
Vegas824331894266248
Vancouver8240301292249236
Winnipeg8138321187248254
San Jose8232371377214264
Anaheim8231371476232271
Chicago8228421268219291
Seattle812748660213281
Arizona822550757207313

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you