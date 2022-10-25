All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|19
|Carolina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|23
|16
|Florida
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|29
|17
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|11
|Detroit
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|20
|12
|Ottawa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|14
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Washington
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|24
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|Montreal
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|18
|New Jersey
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|20
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Columbus
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|27
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|22
|14
|Dallas
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|22
|12
|Calgary
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|22
|19
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|9
|Chicago
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|15
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|22
|20
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|24
|31
|Seattle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|27
|Nashville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|San Jose
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|15
|23
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|27
|Anaheim
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|28
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|26
|Vancouver
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|20
|33
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Chicago 5, Seattle 4
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Detroit 5, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
Monday's Games
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Ottawa 4, Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3
Vegas 3, Toronto 1
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
