EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6510102719
Carolina641192316
Florida641191917
Pittsburgh641192917
Buffalo541082211
Detroit530282012
Ottawa642082518
Philadelphia642081714
Toronto743081918
Washington743082524
N.Y. Rangers632172020
Montreal633061618
New Jersey633061720
Tampa Bay633061819
Columbus734062227
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas7520102214
Dallas641192212
Calgary541081816
Colorado632172219
St. Louis43106119
Chicago532061615
Edmonton633062220
Winnipeg633061617
Los Angeles734062431
Seattle723262127
Nashville724151624
San Jose826041523
Minnesota513131927
Anaheim614131428
Arizona514021326
Vancouver705222033

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Ottawa 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

