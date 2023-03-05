All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|m-Carolina
|61
|41
|12
|8
|90
|212
|155
|m-New Jersey
|62
|41
|15
|6
|88
|223
|170
|a-Toronto
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|212
|168
|a-Tampa Bay
|63
|37
|21
|5
|79
|220
|196
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|32
|25
|8
|72
|188
|177
|Pittsburgh
|62
|31
|22
|9
|71
|201
|199
|Buffalo
|61
|32
|25
|4
|68
|229
|218
|Ottawa
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|199
|193
|Florida
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|219
|217
|Washington
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|199
|192
|Detroit
|63
|28
|26
|9
|65
|188
|208
|Philadelphia
|63
|24
|28
|11
|59
|166
|206
|Montreal
|63
|26
|33
|4
|56
|173
|225
|Columbus
|63
|20
|37
|6
|46
|163
|234
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|63
|38
|19
|6
|82
|203
|177
|c-Dallas
|63
|34
|16
|13
|81
|211
|166
|p-Los Angeles
|64
|36
|20
|8
|80
|218
|215
|p-Seattle
|63
|36
|21
|6
|78
|220
|200
|c-Minnesota
|63
|36
|21
|6
|78
|182
|168
|Edmonton
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|248
|217
|c-Colorado
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|195
|174
|Winnipeg
|63
|36
|25
|2
|74
|198
|176
|Nashville
|60
|31
|23
|6
|68
|175
|176
|Calgary
|63
|27
|23
|13
|67
|197
|197
|St. Louis
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|191
|227
|Vancouver
|62
|25
|32
|5
|55
|210
|246
|Arizona
|63
|21
|32
|10
|52
|171
|227
|Anaheim
|63
|21
|34
|8
|50
|161
|257
|San Jose
|63
|18
|33
|12
|48
|186
|240
|Chicago
|62
|21
|36
|5
|47
|153
|225
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 7, Colorado 3
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8, San Jose 3
Vancouver 4, Toronto 1
Ottawa 5, Columbus 2
Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5
Nashville 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 2
Sunday's Games
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0
Vegas 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1
New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Monday's Games
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
