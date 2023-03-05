All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston624985103237132
m-Carolina614112890212155
m-New Jersey624115688223170
a-Toronto633817884212168
a-Tampa Bay633721579220196
m-N.Y. Rangers633519979209179
N.Y. Islanders653225872188177
Pittsburgh623122971201199
Buffalo613225468229218
Ottawa623226468199193
Florida643127668219217
Washington643127668199192
Detroit632826965188208
Philadelphia6324281159166206
Montreal632633456173225
Columbus632037646163234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas633819682203177
c-Dallas6334161381211166
p-Los Angeles643620880218215
p-Seattle633621678220200
c-Minnesota633621678182168
Edmonton643422876248217
c-Colorado613421674195174
Winnipeg633625274198176
Nashville603123668175176
Calgary6327231367197197
St. Louis622730559191227
Vancouver622532555210246
Arizona6321321052171227
Anaheim632134850161257
San Jose6318331248186240
Chicago622136547153225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7, Colorado 3

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, San Jose 3

Vancouver 4, Toronto 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0

Vegas 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

