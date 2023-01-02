All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3729446214083
Carolina3725665611894
Toronto3723865212594
New Jersey37231134912497
Tampa Bay352311147126102
Washington392113547127108
N.Y. Rangers382012646122105
Pittsburgh371912644122111
N.Y. Islanders382115244120104
Detroit351612739110117
Buffalo351815238138118
Ottawa371717337112116
Florida381618436124131
Philadelphia37131773398124
Montreal371519333100138
Columbus35112222494138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas38239652137104
Vegas392512252131111
Los Angeles402113648132138
Winnipeg37231314711995
Minnesota362113244116102
Calgary381813743120116
Seattle351912442121115
Edmonton382016242136128
Colorado351913341105101
St. Louis371717337114135
Nashville35151463694107
Vancouver361617335125141
Arizona351317531102128
San Jose391220731120146
Anaheim37102342487154
Chicago3682442079137

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you