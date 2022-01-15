All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|25
|7
|5
|55
|149
|109
|Tampa Bay
|39
|25
|9
|5
|55
|132
|112
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|24
|10
|4
|52
|110
|94
|Washington
|38
|21
|8
|9
|51
|127
|104
|Toronto
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|117
|88
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|10
|5
|47
|118
|96
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|Detroit
|38
|16
|17
|5
|37
|101
|128
|Columbus
|35
|17
|17
|1
|35
|114
|122
|Philadelphia
|36
|13
|16
|7
|33
|92
|122
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|67
|84
|Buffalo
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|96
|126
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|18
|2
|22
|83
|108
|Montreal
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|76
|131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|121
|107
|Colorado
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|147
|112
|St. Louis
|37
|22
|10
|5
|49
|128
|99
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|129
|105
|Anaheim
|40
|19
|14
|7
|45
|120
|117
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|13
|5
|43
|106
|96
|San Jose
|38
|20
|17
|1
|41
|105
|117
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|Dallas
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|98
|103
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|94
|108
|Chicago
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|90
|123
|Seattle
|36
|10
|22
|4
|24
|98
|133
|Arizona
|35
|8
|23
|4
|20
|77
|133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Florida 7, Dallas 1
Minnesota 7, Anaheim 3
Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Saturday's Games
Carolina 4, Vancouver 1
Boston 4, Nashville 3, OT
Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Monday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.