EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston141220245732
New Jersey141130225136
Carolina14941194639
N.Y. Islanders15960184938
Florida14851174642
Toronto14743174038
Detroit14743174146
N.Y. Rangers15753174745
Philadelphia13742163534
Tampa Bay13751154241
Montreal14761154244
Buffalo14770145449
Washington15672144146
Pittsburgh13562124645
Ottawa1348194548
Columbus1349083557

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas151320265734
Los Angeles16961195355
Seattle14842185041
Winnipeg12831173828
Dallas13841174732
Edmonton15870165556
Colorado12741154534
Arizona13661133746
Minnesota13661133942
Chicago13553133642
Calgary13562123843
Vancouver14473114958
Nashville14581113850
Anaheim1449194065
San Jose1539393954
St. Louis1248082846

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 2

Boston 3, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Vegas 7, Buffalo 4

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

