All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|69
|48
|15
|6
|102
|287
|204
|m-Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|a-Toronto
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|258
|207
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|18
|7
|93
|228
|192
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|211
|181
|m-Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|Boston
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|217
|183
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|190
|186
|Columbus
|69
|32
|32
|5
|69
|223
|260
|Detroit
|69
|26
|34
|9
|61
|197
|268
|Buffalo
|70
|25
|34
|11
|61
|193
|248
|Ottawa
|68
|25
|37
|6
|56
|181
|221
|New Jersey
|69
|24
|39
|6
|54
|213
|258
|Philadelphia
|68
|21
|36
|11
|53
|175
|243
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|c-Minnesota
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|247
|208
|p-Calgary
|68
|40
|19
|9
|89
|238
|171
|c-St. Louis
|68
|38
|20
|10
|86
|245
|201
|p-Los Angeles
|71
|38
|23
|10
|86
|205
|202
|p-Edmonton
|69
|39
|25
|5
|83
|243
|224
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|Dallas
|67
|39
|25
|3
|81
|200
|200
|Vegas
|70
|38
|28
|4
|80
|224
|208
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|Anaheim
|70
|28
|30
|12
|68
|198
|224
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|Chicago
|69
|24
|35
|10
|58
|186
|244
|Seattle
|68
|21
|41
|6
|48
|178
|241
|Arizona
|68
|21
|42
|5
|47
|173
|247
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Saturday's Games
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Sunday's Games
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.