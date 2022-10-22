All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6510102719
Pittsburgh540192611
Toronto642081815
Florida531171615
N.Y. Rangers531171915
Buffalo431061710
Carolina43106159
Philadelphia431061410
Detroit420261511
New Jersey532061414
Ottawa532062116
Montreal633061618
Tampa Bay633061819
Washington633061921
N.Y. Islanders523041715
Columbus624041726

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas54019208
Vegas541081710
St. Louis33006115
Calgary431061514
Seattle622261722
Los Angeles734062431
Colorado522151917
Nashville623151521
Chicago422041111
Edmonton523041617
Winnipeg523041217
Anaheim513131323
Minnesota513131927
Arizona514021326
Vancouver503221522
San Jose716021223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

