All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|19
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|11
|Toronto
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|15
|Florida
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|19
|15
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|10
|Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|9
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Detroit
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|11
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|14
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|16
|Montreal
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|18
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Washington
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|17
|15
|Columbus
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|20
|8
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|10
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Calgary
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Seattle
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|17
|22
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|24
|31
|Colorado
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|19
|17
|Nashville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|21
|Chicago
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|17
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Anaheim
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|23
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|27
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|26
|Vancouver
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|15
|22
|San Jose
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|12
|23
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0
Ottawa 6, Arizona 2
Washington 4, Los Angeles 3
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Dallas 5, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
