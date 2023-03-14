All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6650115105248148
m-Carolina664414896222168
m-New Jersey674417694236181
a-Toronto664018888226179
m-N.Y. Rangers6738191086222189
a-Tampa Bay684022686237207
Pittsburgh6734231078221216
N.Y. Islanders683426876196187
Florida673327773229226
Buffalo663328571242239
Washington683229771211205
Ottawa673330470210218
Detroit673028969200219
Montreal682735660190248
Philadelphia6724321159172222
Columbus652038747169244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas684220690222188
c-Dallas6737171387234180
p-Los Angeles673820985228221
c-Minnesota673821884195178
p-Edmonton683723882264231
Seattle673723781234216
c-Colorado653722680214185
Winnipeg683827379213194
Nashville653424775188190
Calgary6730241373209205
St. Louis662932563205242
Vancouver652832561222253
Arizona6724321159188237
Anaheim6722351054172271
Chicago672338652171239
San Jose6719361250193257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

