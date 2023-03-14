All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|66
|50
|11
|5
|105
|248
|148
|m-Carolina
|66
|44
|14
|8
|96
|222
|168
|m-New Jersey
|67
|44
|17
|6
|94
|236
|181
|a-Toronto
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|226
|179
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|67
|38
|19
|10
|86
|222
|189
|a-Tampa Bay
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|237
|207
|Pittsburgh
|67
|34
|23
|10
|78
|221
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|196
|187
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|Buffalo
|66
|33
|28
|5
|71
|242
|239
|Washington
|68
|32
|29
|7
|71
|211
|205
|Ottawa
|67
|33
|30
|4
|70
|210
|218
|Detroit
|67
|30
|28
|9
|69
|200
|219
|Montreal
|68
|27
|35
|6
|60
|190
|248
|Philadelphia
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|172
|222
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|68
|42
|20
|6
|90
|222
|188
|c-Dallas
|67
|37
|17
|13
|87
|234
|180
|p-Los Angeles
|67
|38
|20
|9
|85
|228
|221
|c-Minnesota
|67
|38
|21
|8
|84
|195
|178
|p-Edmonton
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|264
|231
|Seattle
|67
|37
|23
|7
|81
|234
|216
|c-Colorado
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|214
|185
|Winnipeg
|68
|38
|27
|3
|79
|213
|194
|Nashville
|65
|34
|24
|7
|75
|188
|190
|Calgary
|67
|30
|24
|13
|73
|209
|205
|St. Louis
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|205
|242
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|32
|5
|61
|222
|253
|Arizona
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|188
|237
|Anaheim
|67
|22
|35
|10
|54
|172
|271
|Chicago
|67
|23
|38
|6
|52
|171
|239
|San Jose
|67
|19
|36
|12
|50
|193
|257
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Buffalo 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 8, Montreal 4
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3
Nashville 2, Detroit 1
Chicago 6, Boston 3
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
