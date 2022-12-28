All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|34
|27
|4
|3
|57
|132
|77
|Carolina
|35
|23
|6
|6
|52
|109
|90
|Toronto
|35
|22
|7
|6
|50
|116
|86
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|Washington
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|115
|102
|Pittsburgh
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|115
|100
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|12
|5
|43
|116
|100
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|20
|14
|2
|42
|117
|99
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|Ottawa
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|103
|108
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|37
|24
|12
|1
|49
|124
|104
|Dallas
|36
|21
|9
|6
|48
|128
|101
|Los Angeles
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|125
|130
|Winnipeg
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|112
|92
|Minnesota
|34
|20
|12
|2
|42
|110
|96
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|Colorado
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|101
|94
|Edmonton
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|129
|124
|Calgary
|36
|16
|13
|7
|39
|112
|112
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|122
|131
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|109
|129
|Nashville
|33
|14
|14
|5
|33
|84
|101
|Arizona
|33
|12
|16
|5
|29
|97
|122
|San Jose
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|110
|137
|Anaheim
|35
|9
|22
|4
|22
|83
|146
|Chicago
|33
|8
|21
|4
|20
|75
|125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 3, Chicago 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 3, Nashville 2
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Arizona 6, Colorado 3
Edmonton 2, Calgary 1
Vancouver 6, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2
Buffalo at Columbus, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
