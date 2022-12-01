All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey241941399055
Boston221930388848
Toronto251555357662
Carolina241365317067
N.Y. Islanders241590307862
Tampa Bay231481298072
Pittsburgh241284288376
Detroit221165277270
N.Y. Rangers241194267268
Montreal2312101256979
Florida231094248181
Washington2410113236976
Buffalo2410131219089
Philadelphia248115215779
Ottawa228131176774
Columbus217122166087

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas251771358667
Dallas241464329366
Seattle221453318570
Winnipeg211461296853
Los Angeles251294288691
Colorado211371277456
Edmonton2413110268287
Minnesota221192246765
Nashville221192245969
Calgary2310103236974
St. Louis2311120226784
Vancouver239113218091
San Jose268144207792
Arizona207103175571
Chicago226124165683
Anaheim2461621459101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO

Edmonton 5, Chicago 4

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

