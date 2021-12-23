All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|6
|4
|44
|98
|80
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|Washington
|31
|18
|6
|7
|43
|108
|81
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|91
|76
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|New Jersey
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|105
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|57
|77
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|112
|92
|Vegas
|32
|20
|12
|0
|40
|114
|98
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|106
|85
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|101
|90
|Winnipeg
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|87
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|80
|79
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|3
|23
|84
|108
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd
Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Toronto, ppd
Buffalo at Columbus, ppd
Carolina at Ottawa, ppd
Colorado at Boston, ppd
Montreal at New Jersey, ppd
Nashville at Florida, ppd
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd
Dallas at Chicago, ppd
Seattle at Calgary, ppd
Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd
Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd
Edmonton at San Jose, ppd
Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled