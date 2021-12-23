All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay302064449880
Carolina292171439562
Washington3118674310881
Toronto302082429876
N.Y. Rangers301974428677
Florida2918744010487
Pittsburgh301785399176
Detroit31151333388104
Boston2614102307169
Columbus2814131299195
Philadelphia2912125297795
New Jersey30101552582105
Buffalo30101552582104
N.Y. Islanders268126225777
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3172131767109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota3019924011292
Vegas32201204011498
Anaheim3217964010389
Nashville3019101398979
St. Louis3117953910685
Colorado2717823611591
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton29181103610190
Winnipeg3014115339087
Los Angeles3014115338079
Dallas2915122328285
San Jose3015141317885
Vancouver3114152308190
Chicago3011154267297
Seattle30101732384108
Arizona2962121456109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd

Colorado at Boston, ppd

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd

Nashville at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd

Dallas at Chicago, ppd

Seattle at Calgary, ppd

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

