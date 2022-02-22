All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|75
|212
|151
|m-Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|a-Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|m-Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|a-Toronto
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|179
|141
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Columbus
|50
|26
|23
|1
|53
|167
|183
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|111
|126
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|Montreal
|51
|11
|33
|7
|29
|117
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|50
|36
|10
|4
|76
|199
|143
|p-Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|c-St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|c-Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|186
|147
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|147
|p-Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|p-Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|Winnipeg
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|145
|150
|San Jose
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|131
|154
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Seattle
|52
|16
|32
|4
|36
|135
|185
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Boston 5, Colorado 1
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Vancouver 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 6, Florida 4
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.