EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida513511575212151
m-Carolina503511474176121
a-Tampa Bay493211670169139
m-Pittsburgh523113870173140
m-N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
a-Toronto503214468179141
Washington522815965171145
Boston502917462145139
Columbus502623153167183
Detroit512322652147176
N.Y. Islanders451820743111126
Ottawa501926543134159
Buffalo511627840138182
Philadelphia5115261040129180
New Jersey501728539146182
Montreal511133729117197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado503610476199143
p-Calgary493013666169114
c-St. Louis503014666179138
c-Minnesota483114365186147
Nashville512918462159147
p-Vegas512918462169150
p-Edmonton502819359168161
Los Angeles502617759147141
Anaheim522419957156158
Dallas492720256143145
Vancouver522422654140148
Winnipeg502220852145150
San Jose492222549131154
Chicago521826844126176
Seattle521632436135185
Arizona501333430114186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 6, Florida 4

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

