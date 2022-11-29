All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston221930388848
New Jersey231940388751
Toronto241455337361
N.Y. Islanders241590307862
Carolina231265296463
Tampa Bay221381277671
Detroit211164266865
Pittsburgh231184267973
N.Y. Rangers231094246967
Florida231094248085
Montreal2211101236577
Washington239113216575
Philadelphia238105215675
Buffalo229121198179
Ottawa218121176671
Columbus217122166087

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas241761358363
Dallas231364308866
Seattle211353297762
Winnipeg211461296853
Los Angeles241293277983
Colorado201271256852
Edmonton2212100247478
Calgary221093237172
Minnesota211092226262
Nashville211092225566
St. Louis2211110226378
Vancouver229103218086
San Jose258134207689
Arizona207103175470
Chicago216114165278
Anaheim236152145996

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 2

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 4, Montreal 0

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0

Calgary 6, Florida 2

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

