All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|22
|19
|3
|0
|38
|88
|48
|New Jersey
|23
|19
|4
|0
|38
|87
|51
|Toronto
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|73
|61
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|9
|0
|30
|78
|62
|Carolina
|23
|12
|6
|5
|29
|64
|63
|Tampa Bay
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|76
|71
|Detroit
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|68
|65
|Pittsburgh
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|79
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|69
|67
|Florida
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|80
|85
|Montreal
|22
|11
|10
|1
|23
|65
|77
|Washington
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|65
|75
|Philadelphia
|23
|8
|10
|5
|21
|56
|75
|Buffalo
|22
|9
|12
|1
|19
|81
|79
|Ottawa
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|66
|71
|Columbus
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|60
|87
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|83
|63
|Dallas
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|88
|66
|Seattle
|21
|13
|5
|3
|29
|77
|62
|Winnipeg
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|68
|53
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|79
|83
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|68
|52
|Edmonton
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|74
|78
|Calgary
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|71
|72
|Minnesota
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|62
|62
|Nashville
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|55
|66
|St. Louis
|22
|11
|11
|0
|22
|63
|78
|Vancouver
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|80
|86
|San Jose
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|76
|89
|Arizona
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|54
|70
|Chicago
|21
|6
|11
|4
|16
|52
|78
|Anaheim
|23
|6
|15
|2
|14
|59
|96
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 2
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
San Jose 4, Montreal 0
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0
Calgary 6, Florida 2
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
