EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston0000000
Buffalo0000000
Carolina0000000
Columbus0000000
Detroit0000000
Florida0000000
Montreal0000000
N.Y. Islanders0000000
N.Y. Rangers0000000
New Jersey0000000
Ottawa0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh0000000
Tampa Bay0000000
Toronto0000000
Washington0000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville1100241
Anaheim0000000
Arizona0000000
Calgary0000000
Chicago0000000
Colorado0000000
Dallas0000000
Edmonton0000000
Los Angeles0000000
Minnesota0000000
Seattle0000000
St. Louis0000000
Vancouver0000000
Vegas0000000
Winnipeg0000000
San Jose1010014

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Columbus 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

Nashville 4, San Jose 1

Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

