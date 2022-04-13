All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7352156110305216
x-Carolina7448188104247177
x-Toronto7347206100279226
x-N.Y. Rangers7447216100227191
a-Tampa Bay734421896239205
Boston734523595229199
m-Pittsburgh7542221195247210
Washington7341221092249212
N.Y. Islanders723429977200200
Columbus733433674235273
Detroit7328351066210281
Buffalo7527371165208266
Ottawa732740660197237
New Jersey732641658227271
Philadelphia7323391157190265
Montreal7320421151192279

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7252146110275198
p-Calgary734519999258181
c-Minnesota724521696268223
c-St. Louis7343201096268209
p-Edmonton744226690256235
Nashville734226589237210
Dallas734227488215217
p-Los Angeles7539261088217216
Vegas744029585238221
Vancouver7436281082217210
Winnipeg7435281181230232
Anaheim7529331371210245
San Jose7229331068186229
Chicago7324381159194260
Seattle732344652189255
Arizona732246549181271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 9, Philadelphia 2

Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Ottawa 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1

Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 3

Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0

New Jersey 6, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

