EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7256115117271154
x-Carolina7046168100233181
m-New Jersey724519898251198
a-Toronto714319995245196
m-N.Y. Rangers7242201094243195
a-Tampa Bay744226690253230
N.Y. Islanders733727983219203
Pittsburgh7235271080231233
Florida723629779252247
Washington733431876233227
Ottawa723532575228233
Buffalo713431674256267
Detroit723132971209238
Philadelphia7228321268195236
Montreal722838662203268
Columbus712341753194277

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas724521696238202
p-Los Angeles7141201092247229
c-Dallas7239191492250201
c-Minnesota724122991216197
c-Colorado714223690236197
p-Edmonton724123890283243
Seattle724024888253231
Winnipeg734129385221205
Nashville713627880202213
Calgary7332261579233229
St. Louis713233670224258
Vancouver713234569244267
Arizona7327341266204253
Anaheim7223391056186291
Chicago712441654176255
San Jose7219381553206281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

