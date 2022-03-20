All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida624214690254180
m-Carolina624115688203148
m-N.Y. Rangers634018585189160
m-Pittsburgh633816985205167
a-Tampa Bay613916684205174
a-Toronto623918583229189
Boston623819581188167
Washington6435191080214180
Columbus633228367210234
N.Y. Islanders602625961162166
Detroit622530757178232
Philadelphia6220311151156214
Buffalo622133850164218
Ottawa622235549162204
New Jersey622235549188226
Montreal621736943158235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado624413593241173
p-Calgary623816884215149
c-St. Louis613418977217173
c-Minnesota603620476225196
Nashville623622476204175
p-Los Angeles643422876182181
p-Edmonton623523474212196
Vegas643426472205194
Dallas613424371179182
Winnipeg6329241068197198
Vancouver633026767181183
Anaheim6427261165183204
San Jose622727862163195
Chicago632232953167219
Arizona622038444162224
Seattle631938644164226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

