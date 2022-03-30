All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida664515696271195
m-Carolina674415896225161
m-N.Y. Rangers674319591206174
a-Tampa Bay664218690219185
m-Pittsburgh6840181090227182
a-Toronto664219589245201
Boston664120587204180
Washington6837211084225197
Columbus673230569219250
N.Y. Islanders652927967178181
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6724331058184237
New Jersey662437553203239
Philadelphia6721351153172237
Ottawa662337652171217
Montreal6718381147173254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado6747146100255185
p-Calgary664018888232162
c-Minnesota654120486241203
c-Nashville673924482221195
St. Louis653620981230188
p-Los Angeles683623981196194
p-Edmonton673725579233216
Dallas653725377192194
Vegas683628476216206
Winnipeg6732251074209207
Vancouver683227973193195
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6827301165191221
Chicago6724331058184235
Seattle662139648176233
Arizona662041545168240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 4

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 2, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

