All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3024425011666
New Jersey3121824410777
Carolina311966449281
Toronto3219764410378
Tampa Bay3020914111086
N.Y. Rangers33181054111090
Pittsburgh3118944010889
N.Y. Islanders32181313710491
Washington33161343610096
Florida321513434108104
Detroit3013116328897
Buffalo311514232124107
Ottawa3114152309798
Montreal31141523089110
Philadelphia32101572777106
Columbus30101822283123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas33221014511091
Dallas3218864211690
Winnipeg3020914110177
Los Angeles341712539112122
Minnesota31181123810089
Seattle29161033510094
Edmonton321714135115110
Colorado2916112349081
Calgary3113126329298
St. Louis31151513194113
Vancouver301314329102117
Nashville2912134287290
San Jose32101662698115
Arizona29101542481108
Anaheim3292032179135
Chicago3071941868117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

