All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|30
|24
|4
|2
|50
|116
|66
|New Jersey
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|107
|77
|Carolina
|31
|19
|6
|6
|44
|92
|81
|Toronto
|32
|19
|7
|6
|44
|103
|78
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|110
|86
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|110
|90
|Pittsburgh
|31
|18
|9
|4
|40
|108
|89
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|104
|91
|Washington
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|100
|96
|Florida
|32
|15
|13
|4
|34
|108
|104
|Detroit
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|88
|97
|Buffalo
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|124
|107
|Ottawa
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|97
|98
|Montreal
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|89
|110
|Philadelphia
|32
|10
|15
|7
|27
|77
|106
|Columbus
|30
|10
|18
|2
|22
|83
|123
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|33
|22
|10
|1
|45
|110
|91
|Dallas
|32
|18
|8
|6
|42
|116
|90
|Winnipeg
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|101
|77
|Los Angeles
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|112
|122
|Minnesota
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|100
|89
|Seattle
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|100
|94
|Edmonton
|32
|17
|14
|1
|35
|115
|110
|Colorado
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|90
|81
|Calgary
|31
|13
|12
|6
|32
|92
|98
|St. Louis
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|94
|113
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|14
|3
|29
|102
|117
|Nashville
|29
|12
|13
|4
|28
|72
|90
|San Jose
|32
|10
|16
|6
|26
|98
|115
|Arizona
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|81
|108
|Anaheim
|32
|9
|20
|3
|21
|79
|135
|Chicago
|30
|7
|19
|4
|18
|68
|117
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Columbus 2
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1
Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT
Florida 4, New Jersey 2
Colorado 3, Nashville 1
Buffalo 5, Arizona 2
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vegas 2
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, SO
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.