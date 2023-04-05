All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7760125125286166
x-Carolina7750189109251198
x-New Jersey7849218106271217
x-N.Y. Rangers78462111103267210
x-Toronto77462110102262213
x-Tampa Bay784527696270237
Florida784031787274261
N.Y. Islanders783930987227214
Pittsburgh7838301086249254
Buffalo763732781271278
Ottawa783734781246254
Detroit773533979231252
Washington773434977240243
Philadelphia7729351371209257
Montreal783042666219289
Columbus772445856205307

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7848228104259223
x-Edmonton7846239101309256
x-Los Angeles78452310100267245
x-Colorado764624698256210
x-Dallas7742211498267213
x-Minnesota7744231098232209
Seattle774326894272243
Winnipeg784332389235218
Calgary7937271589256246
Nashville773930886216227
St. Louis783635779255288
Vancouver773436775263290
Arizona7827381367216282
San Jose7722391660226295
Chicago772546656190280
Anaheim7723441056195317

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Montreal 0

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 2, Buffalo 1

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT

Chicago 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 5, Vancouver 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

