All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|m-Carolina
|51
|36
|11
|4
|76
|180
|121
|a-Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|75
|215
|157
|a-Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|155
|128
|a-Toronto
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|182
|142
|m-Pittsburgh
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|174
|146
|Washington
|53
|28
|16
|9
|65
|172
|149
|Boston
|51
|30
|17
|4
|64
|148
|141
|Columbus
|52
|27
|24
|1
|55
|173
|190
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|119
|132
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|Buffalo
|53
|16
|29
|8
|40
|141
|191
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|52
|38
|10
|4
|80
|210
|148
|c-St. Louis
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|184
|141
|p-Calgary
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|170
|121
|c-Minnesota
|49
|31
|15
|3
|65
|187
|150
|Nashville
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|161
|148
|p-Los Angeles
|52
|28
|17
|7
|63
|154
|144
|p-Vegas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|170
|153
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|Dallas
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|147
|149
|Anaheim
|54
|25
|20
|9
|59
|161
|165
|Vancouver
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|147
|149
|Winnipeg
|52
|22
|21
|9
|53
|150
|159
|San Jose
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|138
|161
|Chicago
|53
|19
|26
|8
|46
|134
|181
|Seattle
|54
|16
|33
|5
|37
|139
|193
|Arizona
|52
|14
|34
|4
|32
|119
|190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 6, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO
Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT
Vancouver 7, Calgary 1
San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Friday's Games
Carolina 4, Columbus 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3
Chicago 8, New Jersey 5
Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 3, Vegas 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.