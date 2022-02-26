All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina513611476180121
a-Florida523512575215157
a-Tampa Bay503311672174142
m-N.Y. Rangers513313571155128
a-Toronto513314470182142
m-Pittsburgh533114870174146
Washington532816965172149
Boston513017464148141
Columbus522724155173190
Detroit522323652149181
N.Y. Islanders471920846119132
Ottawa501926543134159
New Jersey521829541157191
Philadelphia5115261040129180
Buffalo531629840141191
Montreal521233731121197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado523810480210148
c-St. Louis513114668184141
p-Calgary503014666170121
c-Minnesota493115365187150
Nashville523018464161148
p-Los Angeles522817763154144
p-Vegas522919462170153
Edmonton512820359171166
Dallas512820359147149
Anaheim542520959161165
Vancouver532522656147149
Winnipeg522221953150159
San Jose512322652138161
Chicago531926846134181
Seattle541633537139193
Arizona521434432119190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

