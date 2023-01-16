All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4334547216694
Carolina44279862141120
New Jersey432812359152113
Toronto442611759147117
Tampa Bay412713155148121
N.Y. Rangers442413755141119
Washington452316652144126
N.Y. Islanders442318349133120
Pittsburgh422115648135127
Florida452120446148153
Buffalo422119244160146
Detroit411816743128139
Philadelphia441819743122143
Ottawa421920341125137
Montreal441823339116162
Columbus421327228109167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg442914159148114
Vegas442814258147126
Dallas442512757152119
Seattle422612456158130
Los Angeles462515656154157
Minnesota422414452134118
Calgary442114951142134
Edmonton452418351164150
Colorado412117345125118
St. Louis442120345139159
Nashville421917644118126
Vancouver431822339150173
San Jose441323834134168
Arizona431325531115158
Anaheim431227428100181
Chicago41112642694154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

