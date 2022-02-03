All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
a-Tampa Bay463010666157130
m-Carolina4231926414798
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
m-Pittsburgh462711862154124
a-Toronto422910361153112
Washington472513959152130
Boston432614355131120
Detroit472021646130162
Columbus432022141136159
N.Y. Islanders39161763893105
Philadelphia451522838113152
Buffalo451424735117157
New Jersey451525535126163
Ottawa401422432110136
Montreal4482972399172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado44328468183129
c-Nashville462814460144125
c-Minnesota412810359161120
St. Louis442613557153121
p-Vegas462716357158137
p-Los Angeles472416755136130
p-Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary422313652136104
Edmonton422316349142138
Dallas432318248129131
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver462020646115126
Winnipeg421817743120128
Chicago461623739112156
Seattle461527434121159
Arizona45113042699169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Washington 3

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago 0

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

