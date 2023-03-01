All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston60478599226129
m-Carolina583911886198151
m-New Jersey604015585215162
a-Toronto613716882209163
m-N.Y. Rangers613517979204170
a-Tampa Bay603719478213180
N.Y. Islanders643125870184176
Pittsburgh603021969195191
Buffalo593124466223208
Florida623026666214214
Ottawa603026464189188
Detroit602824864182196
Washington622927664188187
Philadelphia6223281157163205
Montreal602630456166215
Columbus612035646159225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas6132161377199161
p-Vegas603519676192169
p-Los Angeles623420876211211
c-Minnesota613421674177167
p-Edmonton623321874237207
c-Colorado593420573190164
Seattle603321672208192
Winnipeg613524272188165
Calgary6127211367196192
Nashville582923664170174
St. Louis602629557183220
Vancouver602431553205243
Arizona612131951166216
San Jose6118311248180226
Chicago602134547150217
Anaheim612034747156252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Montreal 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

